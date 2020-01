Pittsburgh hospital dresses up newborns in Christmas Yoda attire

(WISH) – In a galaxy not so faraway, the force is with a group of newborns in a Pennsylvania hospital.

UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital in Pittsburgh dressed up their newborns in Christmas Yoda attire.

The hospital posted photos of the infants in their Christmas-themed Star Wars gear to Facebook.

The hospital said putting the newborns in festive clothing is a holiday tradition.