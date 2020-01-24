Pizza deliverywoman shot in face on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman is recovering after being shot in the face in a violent attack while she was trying to deliver pizza on the city’s east side.

This is just the latest in a string of crimes against pizza delivery drivers in central Indiana in recent weeks.

“The bullet went through the side of her face and took off the back part of her ear. They had to sew her back up. She don’t have an ear lobe now,” said Dwayne Brown, who works with the woman at Aunt Polly’s Pizza Ribs & Chicken Delivery.

Brown paints a terrifying picture of what happened to his female co-worker.

According to police reports, it all happened around 8:45 Thursday night when the woman, who News 8 is not naming, took a delivery to an apartment complex near 21st Street and Arlington Avenue.

“One (person) came up to the window like he was going to pay her and the other one came to the other side of the car and tapped on the window with the gun, and he just started shooting. He unloaded a whole clip into her car,” said Brown.

That’s when, Brown says, the woman drove to a nearby gas station to get help.

“If the shot would have been a couple centimeters the other way, she could easily be dead today,” said Brown.

Brown says this is the third time his co-worker has been robbed on the job.

She’s not alone.

Other delivery drivers in central Indiana have been targeted, too.

Just this week, a DoorDash driver was delivering pizza in Anderson when she was robbed at gunpoint.

“It must have been super easy. They just ordered the pizza, and there’s your victim,” said Jessica Hedquist, the driver who was robbed in that case.

Then the week before, a Greek’s Pizzeria delivery driver was carjacked at gunpoint near 40th and Ruckle Street.

“He turned around and pointed a gun at me and just said ‘run,'” said Zac Shewmaker, the Greek’s driver who was carjacked.

While police continue to investigate this latest crime against delivery drivers, Brown says his co-worker has a long road to recovery and hopes other drivers remain vigilant.

“I just don’t know why they would do this. You’d have to be a pretty heartless person to do something like this, because this woman wouldn’t hurt no one,” said Brown.

Brown says his co-worker is still in the hospital, but is expected to be OK.

If you know anything about this, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.