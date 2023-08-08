Places to play pickleball in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Pickleball, a sport combining elements of traditional tennis, ping-pong, and badminton, has been around for 57 years. Recently, it has gained significant popularity and according to Pickleheads, 36.5 million pickleball players were reported so far in 2023.

For National Pickleball Day (August 8), we’re highlighting some locations across central Indiana where you can play this unique sport. Whether you’re a pro or eager to try something new, these central Indiana locations offer a variety of options to enjoy the sport on National Pickleball Day and beyond.

For those seeking pickleball action with protection from the elements, the Greenwood Fieldhouse fits the bill perfectly. With four freshly lined pickleball courts, the gymnasium opens its doors on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., as well as Fridays from 5-9 p.m., allowing enthusiasts to enjoy the sport regardless of the weather.

As the newest addition to the Bargersville Park system, Kephart Park boasts an array of amenities, including eight pickleball courts, a splash pad, playground, green spaces, walking trails, and picnic shelters. The pickleball courts are available on a first-come, first-served basis, offering a welcoming environment for players of all levels.

Nestled within Brownsburg, Stephens Park offers a 3.2-acre expanse with dedicated space to pickleball. With six courts available, this neighborhood park provides a wonderful setting for pickleball matches. As a bonus, a year-round restroom facility is conveniently situated within the park grounds.

The West Indy Racquet Club (WIRC) stands out as a facility that caters to both tennis and pickleball lovers. Boasting a total of six indoor and six outdoor tennis courts, WIRC has also incorporated blended pickleball court lines. Notably, both members and non-members are welcome to play, with guests simply paying a daily fee.

Experience the enhancements at Meadowlark Park in Carmel, which now boasts four newly added pickleball courts. These additions complement the existing amenities, including a playground, picnic and shade shelters, making it a perfect spot for a day outdoors.

Carmel Racquet Club presents an enticing option for pickleball players. With annual pickleball memberships available at $75, along with walk-on passes priced at $100 for a 12-week period, this facility provides ample opportunities to stay engaged. Don’t miss out on the Friday night adult pickleball parties from 5:30-8:30 p.m., welcoming participants of all skill levels.

Joining the trend, Centerpoint Brewing’s Broad Ripple location has introduced a lined pickleball court within its outdoor area. Drop by on Thursdays, enjoy a refreshing craft beer, and engage in social matches with fellow pickleball enthusiasts.

