Plainfield company to close, eliminating 79 jobs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH-TV) – R.R. Donnelley and Sons will close its Plainfield facility, eliminating 79 jobs.

The company confirmed the plan in a notice to the state and posted on the Department of Workforce Development website Friday.

RRD cited “changing market conditions” as the reason to permanently close the facility on Airtech Parkway near the Indianapolis International Airport.

On its website, RRD called the 270,000-square-foot facility one of the largest in the company.

“RRD Plainfield provides final-stage product assembly, medical device kitting, direct-to-consumer web fulfillment, and point-of-purchase (POP) display assembly,” according to the company website.

The company told state officials the closing will begin May 14, and should complete within two weeks.