Plainfield man dead after hit-and-run crash

UPDATE: Authorities in Hendricks County are continuing to search for a silver Saturn that allegedly struck a 20-year-old man Thursday morning. According to Capt. Amanda Goings with the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office, Emanuel Walker Jr. died following the incident.

Goings said Walker’s cause of death is pending, however the injuries he sustained from the crash were not believed to be life-threatening. “There were other findings in the autopsy portion of the investigation that may indicate another reason for his death.”

The investigation is ongoing.

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — Law enforcement is looking for a damaged vehicle after a man was struck and killed on Thursday morning.

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Emanuel Walker Jr. of Plainfield was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. just east of County Road 625 East on County Road 100 South. That’s near Avon. Investigators say Walker was standing at the road’s edge.

HCSO is looking for a silver Saturn with damage on the front and passenger sides. It may be missing a mirror on the passenger’s side.

If you have any information on the crash, call deputies at 317-745-9354.