Plainfield PD catches alleged molestation in back seat of SUV

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The Plainfield Police Department said an alleged child molester was caught in the act.

PPD says 26-year-old Matthew Woolard confessed to the crime.

Police say it started with a report of a suspicious vehicle reported on the evening of Jan. 6 at the Gladden Farms apartment complex.

Police arrived to find Woolard and an underage girl in the backseat of an SUV.

He was arrested and faces charges of child molestation, public indecency and public nudity.

Online court records he had an initial appearance in court on Jan. 8. He’s due back on April 9.