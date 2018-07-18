Plainfield police captain to replace retiring chief

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) – Jared McKee will become the new police chief of this town of nearly 33,000 people in August.

He will replace Chief Darel Krieger, who will retire Aug. 16.

A pool of 30 applicants were considered for the top police job. Assistant Town Manager Nate Thorne led the search committee.

A news release from the town said McKee has served the Plainfield Police Department since 2000 and holds the rank of captain in charge of Plainfield Police Department’s Uniform Division. He was immediately promoted upon his selection to assistant police chief.

McKee is a Plainfield High School graduate from Monrovia. He served nine years in the Marines and was deployed to Iraq in 2004 and served during Operation Iraqi Freedom I & II campaigns. McKee previously worked in the jail division of the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department from 1998 to 2000. He is a graduate of the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy.



McKee lives in Plainfield with his wife, Angela, and has five children ranging in ages of 3-21. McKee and his wife also are licensed foster parents who have fostered over 20 children.

He also is a certified minister in the Assembly of God Church.