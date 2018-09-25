Plainfield police seek help identifying suspect in vehicle break-ins

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Officials in Plainfield are seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down a man they believe has knowledge of several area vehicle break-ins.

Police reported five vehicle break-ins that took place from September 24 to September 25.

A man in a red Jeep was reported to be looking inside vehicles at the Pep Boys Warehouse in the 800 block of Perry Road on September 24. It was later reported the same man broke into two vehicles in the TKO warehouse parking lot in the 2700 block of Stafford Road.

On September 25, it was reported that three vehicles were broken into at the Ryder warehouse located in the 2800 block of Airwest Boulevard. Victims attempted to talk to the suspect before he fled in a gold Toyota Camry.

The man is described as standing at 5 feet and 10 inches and weighing between 220 and 250 pounds.

Police noted the man was able to break into most of the vehicles because they were unlocked and stole items from the glove compartment.

If you have any information on the incidents, you are urged to call the Plainfield Police Department at 317-839-8700.