Plan your day at the Indy Pride Parade and Festival

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 2022 Indy Pride Festival is set to take place on Saturday, June 11 at Historic Military Park at White River State Park. After two years without in-person festival or parade, Indy Pride is welcoming the community back to the celebration. Here’s everything you need to know about attending the Indy Pride Parade and Festival.

The Indy Pride Parade will start at the intersection of North College Ave and East St. Clair St, and travel down Massachusetts Ave until turning right on North Delaware St. The full map is available here. The parade will start at 10am on Saturday. There will also be parade awards for things such as best float, best youth / student entry, and best use of music award, among others.

The Indy Pride Festival will begin at 11:00am and end at 11:00pm on Saturday. Historic Military Park will be full of vendors and food booths. There are three stages for entertainment: The 1800-Quit Now Main Stage, The Hot Box Pizza DJ Stage powered by IndyMojo, and the Horizon Bank Family Stage powered by Rock Garage.

Entertainment highlights include two drag shows, featuring drag queens from Rupal’s Drag Race like Blair St Clair and Manila Luzon, and LGBTQ entertainer and Glee alumni Alex Newell, among other performances. View the full entertainment schedule here.

You can view more information on the parade and festival, including COVID-19 developments and health protocols, here.

Rules and tips for the Indy Pride Festival can be found here. Information on parking and purchasing a parking pass can be found here.

The Indiana Department of Transportation is currently reconstructing the I-65/I-70 North Split interchange in downtown Indianapolis. As a result, construction activity may impact some routes to the Indy Pride Rainbow 5K Run/Walk, Parade, and Festival. Click here for up-to-date construction information.

To see more of WISH-TV’s Celebrating Pride coverage, click here.

