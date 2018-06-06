Plans unveiled for new Canal Playspace

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts and Indy Parks unveiled plans for a new playspace along the Downtown Canal Walk Tuesday.

Organizers said the Canal Playspace, located on the north end of the canal near Walnut Street, is set to open in the fall. The plan has been discussed for three years and officials and families in the area said they are excited for the project to get off the ground.

“We are so thrilled to have a playspace. My girls love to run and jump and play on everything, but there isn’t anywhere that’s inviting for them to do that without them getting in trouble for it,” Andrea Hunley, Center for Inquiry IPS #2 principal said. “So this is going to be a beautiful opportunity for them to play and make new friends and meet more folks in the community.”

The Canal Playspace will span nearly one acre, according to Indy Parks, and will connect to the Indianapolis Cultural Trail.

The Indianapolis Colts Foundation is paying for the construction.