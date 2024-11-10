Pleasant start to the week with midweek rain potential

TONIGHT

Mostly clear skies will allow temperatures to drop into the low 40s, settling near 43 degrees overnight. Winds from the west-southwest will be light, around 5 to 10 mph, eventually becoming calm. Overall, expect a calm, cool night as we settle into a mild November week.

TOMORROW

A beautiful, sunny day is expected with temperatures reaching a high near 62. West winds will blow at 5 to 11 mph, with occasional gusts up to 21 mph. Perfect conditions for any outdoor events, as sunshine and mild air combine for a pleasant holiday.

TOMORROW NIGHT

Mostly clear skies continue into Monday night, with temperatures dropping to a low around 36 degrees. Winds will shift to the north, settling between 6 to 8 mph, contributing to the cool and quiet night.

TUESDAY

Tuesday brings more sunshine, but with a cooler high near 52 degrees as a brief dip in temperatures settles in. Winds from the east at 6 to 8 mph will keep conditions crisp but comfortable for any afternoon plans.

TUESDAY NIGHT

The clear and cool pattern holds into Tuesday night, with lows around 37 degrees. Winds remain light from the east, providing a calm overnight as we await a potential shift in the weather midweek.

WEDNESDAY

Clouds increase throughout the day, with a 30 percent chance of showers developing after 1 PM. Temperatures will rise to a high near 59, with southerly winds at 6 to 10 mph and gusts as high as 18 mph, signaling a mild but unsettled day ahead.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Rain chances increase to 50 percent, with showers likely, especially before 1 AM. Mostly cloudy with a low around 45, and south winds turning west-southwest at 6 to 8 mph. Rainfall could be beneficial given the ongoing drought, with expected amounts light to moderate.

THURSDAY

Showers taper off early, with a slight 20 percent chance of lingering rain before 1 PM. Skies clear in the afternoon, allowing for a mostly sunny finish to the day. Highs reach near 58, with a west-northwest wind around 7 mph, keeping things pleasant as the front exits.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear and cool, with a low around 39 degrees. Northwest winds become calm, setting up a quiet end to the workweek.

7 DAY FORECAST

The upcoming week brings above-normal temperatures through midweek, with ample sunshine dominating Veterans Day and Tuesday. A brief cooldown arrives Tuesday, followed by increasing rain chances late Wednesday into early Thursday, providing a slight relief to the dry conditions. The week ends on a pleasant note, with highs returning to the upper 50s under mostly sunny skies.