Pleasant temperatures today, warming expected this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Below normal temperatures for now, but heat and humidity look to build gradually for the upcoming work week.

Today:

Weak disturbance rolling through the state this morning is responsible for a few scattered showers. Those may hang around south of Indy through mid morning.

The rest of the day looks wonderful, with sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Highs top out in the middle 70s.

Tonight:

Clear, quiet and cool with lows in the lower to middle 50s.

Monday:

Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Humidity should stay relatively low. Highs hit the upper 70s and lower 80s.

8 day forecast:

Temperatures will gradually warm up this week, with mid 80s on tap for Tuesday and Wednesday, and good chance for our first 90° in Indy Thursday through Saturday.

Forecast should be relatively dry, with a slight chance for a scattered shower or storm to start off next weekend.