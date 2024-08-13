Pleasant Tuesday, late week rain chances

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nice temperatures continue through mid-week. Muggy air returns with storm chances on Thursday.

This morning:

There was quiet weather across the area this morning, with partly cloudy skies and milder temperatures compared to the past few mornings.

Tuesday:

We should see a lot more sunshine today, and that will bump temperatures up a bit compared to the last few days. With the northwest flow still continuing, we should keep humidity down. Highs will top out into the low to mid 80s this afternoon.

Tuesday night:

Mostly clear and comfortable overnight with quiet weather. Lows will dip down to the low to mid-60s.

Wednesday:

Another warm day with lots of sunshine. Highs will top out into the mid-80s. The humidity will be up just a touch, but it should still remain fairly comfortable throughout the day.

Thursday/Friday:

The storm complex will approach from the west as we head into the end of the week. Expect numerous showers and thunderstorms both Thursday and Friday as the system passes by. will be possible both Thursday and Friday.

Seven-day rainfall estimates put much of the state under an inch or more of rainfall through the end of the weekend.

7 day forecast:

Muggy weather will settle in for the weekend. This will present isolated showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday, with plenty of dry time in between for the weekend. Temperatures won’t be too bad, ranging into the low to mid 80s both Saturday and Sunday.