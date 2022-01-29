News

Polar Bear Pedal takes riders through downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 11th Annual Polar Bear Pedal kicked off at 10 a.m. Saturday.

It’s an 8-mile bike ride in the freezing cold with Mayor Joe Hogsett that is expected to last an hour.

Last year’s event was virtual due to COVID-19.

“There are no requirements, the event is free,” Hannah Scott, spokesperson for the city of Indianapolis, said. “The ride will be a mix of trails and roads that will go past 10 completed, ongoing and upcoming [Department of Public Works] projects.”

Included in those projects are the the East and West Market Street reconstruction and the widening of the Monon Trail.