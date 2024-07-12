Police: 1 dies after ‘domestic disturbance’ in Lebanon

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities say a domestic disturbance at an apartment complex on Thursday left one dead and another injured in Lebanon.

Lebanon Police Department offices responded to a domestic disturbance in the 300 block of West Main Street at 2: 30 a.m. That’s at the Lebanon City Apartments.

According to a release, officers found a male and a female inside the apartment both suffering from injuries, and immediately provided medical aid.

The female, who the police did not identify, was taken to an area hospital for medical treatment.

The male was declared deceased at the location. His identity is being withheld until his family has been notified.

The department believes it was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

This incident remains under investigation and further details will be releases as they become available.