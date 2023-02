Crime Watch 8

Police: 1 person in critical condition after shooting on southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is in critical condition after a shooting early Sunday morning on the city’s southeast side, police say.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says the shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. in the 1600 block of Harlan Street. That’s in a residential area just west of South Keystone Avenue.

When police arrived, they found a person with gunshot wounds.

Police have not provided any information regarding what led up to the shooting.