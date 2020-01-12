Home/Crime Watch 8, Latest News, Local, News/Police: 1 shot after fight breaks out in downtown club

Police: 1 shot after fight breaks out in downtown club

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is considered in stable condition after a shooting in downtown Indianapolis early Sunday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, two males got into a fight at Metro Nightclub located in the 700 block of Massachusetts Avenue around 2:20 a.m.

The fight continued outside of the business. Police say one of the suspects went to his car, got a gun, and shot the person he had gotten into a fight with.

Police say the victim is in stable condition. A suspect has not been arrested in connection to the crime.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

