Police: 18-year-old found armed with 10 knives, lock picks outside Muncie school

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) – An 18-year-old is in custody after he was found to be trespassing the grounds of a school armed with 10 knives and lock picks, according to officials.

Just before 3:20 p.m. Wednesday, a school resource officer was notified that Thomas Owens was wandering the halls of Central High School. Owens had trespassed on the grounds before and has not been a student at any Muncie Community School for a few years.

The officer later located Owens outside the school and noticed a knife sheath sticking out of his coat. He was later handcuffed and found to be in possession of ten knives and a set of lock picks that were concealed in his coat.

Owens went on to tell investigators that he had been told not to come back to the school, but did so anyway and had intentions on meeting an acquaintance from Facebook at the school. Police went through his phone and verified this statement.

He went on to say that he had no intentions on hurting anyone at the school and always carried knives on his person. Owens’ mother later told investigators that her son always carried knives and wore a coat during the summer.

During an internet search, officials found no evidence that tied Owens to any plannings of a school shooting or stabbing.

Owens faces charges of trespassing and carrying a knife on school property.