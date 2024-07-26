Police: 2 arrested for I-65 road rage shooting in Whitestown

WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — Police say two people were arrested on Thursday in connection with a shooting on I-65 earlier this month, which injured a semi-driver and led to a crash.

Officers responded to a semi that had veered off I-65 NB and stopped on Perry Worth Road in front of Woodspring Suites at 4:30 p.m. on July 3.

A Boone County Sheriff’s Office deputy approached the semi and informed bystanders that the male driver had been shot. The deputy administered medical aid to the driver until he was transported to an Indianapolis trauma center.

The driver was reported to be stable but in critical condition.

Witnesses informed officers that the driver was targeted in a road rage incident. According to a release, the suspect’s vehicle had been brake-checking multiple semis while traveling north on I-65, causing traffic disruptions.

The suspect’s vehicle was described as a black sedan, driven by a female with a male passenger. Investigators identified Kendra Johnson-Brown as the driver and her passenger, James Brown, as the person who fired the shots.

Police say the driver’s name is being withheld at this time out of respect for him and his family.