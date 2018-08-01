Police: 2 juveniles stole 7 handguns from Kokomo Rural King

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) – Two juveniles were taken into custody after stealing seven guns from a Kokomo Rural King.

According to the Kokomo Police Department, officers were called to a Rural King in the 2900 block of South Washington just after 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 1 for a burglary in progress.

Police say employees were in the store at the time of the robbery and witnessed the incident, telling officers that two suspects were seen stealing seven handguns and then fled the scene before officers arrived.

While still on scene investigating, an officer stopped a vehicle in the area. A 40-year-old Kokomo woman, who was driving the vehicle, told the officer the two juveniles contacted her about picking them up in a south side neighborhood.

In the back seat of the vehicle were the seven stolen handguns and the two juveniles suspects.

The suspects were treated for injuries sustained during the robbery and then were transported to the Kinsey Youth Center.

Both are facing preliminary charges of burglary, possession of a handgun without a license and possession of stolen property.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to to contact the Kokomo Police Department at 765-456-7017.