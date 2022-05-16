News

Police: 2 South Bend brothers drown off Lake Michigan beach

SAWYER, Mich. (AP) — Two of four Indiana teenagers pulled from the waters off a Lake Michigan beach in southwestern Michigan have died.

Baroda-Lake Township Police Lt. Wesley Koza said Monday that the two drowning victims were brothers from South Bend.

Police in Berrien County were called to Warren Dunes State Park in Sawyer about 6:15 p.m. Sunday for a report of people in trouble in the water. Bystanders had hauled two of the teens from the water, while first responders reached the other two. They were taken to a Michigan hospital where two were pronounced dead.

The conditions of the two survivors were not immediately available.