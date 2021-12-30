News

Police: 2 teens in stolen SUV hurt in crash after chase through Wayne County

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — A local resident alerted police to a stolen SUV on Thursday morning, leading to a chase and subsequent crash on I-70 that injured the two teen suspects, the Wayne County sheriff says.

Adolfo Armenta, 18, is preliminarily charged with neglect of a dependent, vehicle theft, resisting law enforcement, and possession of a police radio, and a 15-year-old was detained for delinquency, says Wayne County Sheriff Randy Retter in a news release. Both teens are from Richmond.

Wayne County Sheriff’s Office was called at 3:49 a.m. Thursday about a complaint of two people breaking into vehicles in the 200 block of Woodland Avenue. That’s in a housing addition west of Richmond, and south of U.S. 40 off South Round Barn Road.

Upon officers’ arrival, a neighborhood resident pointed out a gold SUV and two people near it. As police tried to stop the SUV, the driver fled at a high rate of speed, the release said. The chase went onto eastbound I-70 and ended when the SUV collided with the rear of semi, lost control, struck a guardrail and then struck the cable barrier in the median about a mile before the State Road 227 interchange, which is northeast of Richmond.

Armenta suffered an eye injury and complained of pain, the release says, and the 15-year-old also complained of pain. They were taken to Reid Health hospital for treatment.

After the crash, Retter says, police learned the gold SUV had been stolen from a home on South Round Barn Road. Officers also found two handguns, a BB gun, and several sets of keys in a backpack in the SUV.

Online court records on Thursday morning did not show a case filed for Armenta. Jail records showed Armenta was being held on a $25,000 cash/surety bond on the resisting law enforcement charge.