Police: A 14-foot python is on the loose in Beech Grove

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — Officials with the Beech Grove Police Department are warning the public after a pet Burmese Python became loose Tuesday.

It happened in the area of the 400 block of Byland Drive.

An official with the BGPD said that the python is believed to be 14 feet long.

Benny Tarplee, the owner of the missing snake named ‘Vine,’ says the female python went missing five days ago.

Tarplee says the snake got loose after a friend accidentally left Vine’s crate unlocked and she escaped out the back door of his home.

“I was asleep when that happened. We had cracked the back door because we had no heat,” Tarplee said. “We had to sleep in the house and we had to get some air in it. She ended up missing in her enclosure.”

Tarplee says he raised Vine since she was young.

“She’s a big baby,” Tarplee said. “It’s not a wild snake.”

The search turned up more questions than answers. So we turned to Pegge Hoppe with the Indianapolis Zoo.

Hoppe tells 24-Hour News 8, cold blooded snakes like Vine that are on the loose are predominantly searching for a heat source, like warm pavement or locations directly in the sun.

While Hoppe says people should keep their small pets inside as a precaution, non-venomous pythons like Vine would be unlikely to attack a human.

“This animal is outside of its home,” Hoppe said. “There is a factor it is scared or afraid and unsure of what’s going on. So that’s a factor you have to take in. If it was fed recently, it should have less of a need to feed again.”

With the 8-year-old snake still on the loose, Tarplee says he’s holding out hope Vine will show up alive.

“She’s had food handed to her every single day,” Tarplee said. “She’s not used to actually having to hunt. She’s very likely not to live, and it’s heartbreaking.”

Snake experts also say Burmese pythons love water. So, Vine could be hiding in creeks, standing water or even a pool.

If you have any information on its whereabouts, you are warned to stay away and contact 911 immediately.

