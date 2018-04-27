Police arrest 2nd suspect in triple shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police have arrested a second suspect in connection with a triple shooting that left a woman dead.

Anthony Smith, 35, turned himself into to police on Friday in connection with the shooting death of 24-year-old Kylie Price. Officers with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Thursday arrested 35-year-old Fransuah Mathews and had asked for the public’s help to find Smith.

Police and medics were called to a disturbance and shooting shortly before 10 p.m. April 19 in a residential area in the 1200 block of Manhattan Avenue — east of South Lynhurst Drive near Morris Street. Price was shot in the shoulder and taken to a hospital but later died of her injuries. A man in his 30s or 40s was shot numerous times and taken to an area hospital in critical condition at a hospital, while a man in his 20s was shot in his torso.