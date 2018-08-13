Police arrest 8, seize $16k, drugs, guns, cars on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IMPD seized cash, drugs, cars and guns and made eight arrests as part of a narcotics investigation last Thursday.
Narcotics units, a drug task force, police dogs and SWAT units from IMPD and state police served search warrants Thursday on two houses in the 2800 block of North Gladstone Avenue, near East 30th Street and North Sherman Drive.
Officers seized the following:
- $16,600 in cash
- About 20 pounds of synthetic cannabis, known as spice
- Six pounds of marijuana
- 10 grams of heroin
- 50 pills of suspected ecstasy
- Electronic scales
- Two cars
- Three loaded handguns
Eight people between the ages of 20 and 35 were arrested and face the following preliminary charges:
- Chester Irons, 27: dealing and possession of synthetic cannabis and marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, neglect of a child.
- Juquan Irons, 25: dealing and possession of synthetic cannabis and marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, neglect of a child.
- Gabriel West, 22: visiting a common nuisance.
- Nykia Thigfen, 23: possession of synthetic cannabis and marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance.
- Raven Faulkner, 26: visiting a common nuisance.
- Dedrick Brown, 25: unlawful possession of a handgun by a felon, dealing and possession of synthetic cannabis.
- Travon Mays, 20: visiting a common nuisance.
- Rachel Nicholson, 35: maintaining a common nuisance.