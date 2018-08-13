Police arrest 8, seize $16k, drugs, guns, cars on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IMPD seized cash, drugs, cars and guns and made eight arrests as part of a narcotics investigation last Thursday.

Narcotics units, a drug task force, police dogs and SWAT units from IMPD and state police served search warrants Thursday on two houses in the 2800 block of North Gladstone Avenue, near East 30th Street and North Sherman Drive.

Officers seized the following:

$16,600 in cash

About 20 pounds of synthetic cannabis, known as spice

Six pounds of marijuana

10 grams of heroin

50 pills of suspected ecstasy

Electronic scales

Two cars

Three loaded handguns

Eight people between the ages of 20 and 35 were arrested and face the following preliminary charges: