Police asking for help identifying 2 robbery suspects

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help locating two suspects wanted for robbery.

According to IMPD, On Nov. 10, 2017, two men entered the Speedway gas station located in the 1300 block of West 86th Street at approximately 6:15 p.m.

Police say one of the suspects walked up to the register and asked the victim to make change before demanding money.

Both suspects eventually fled the scene on foot.

One suspect is described as a black male with a beard n his 20’s between 6’1 and 6’2′ tall weighing 180 pounds. At the time of robbery, that suspect was wearing a dark blue hoodie with red zipper and white shoes.

Police described the second suspect as a black male also in his 20’s, standing 6’2″ with facial hair. He was said to be wearing a black knit cap, black hoodie with white camouflage, black pants with white camouflage and black shoes.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-926-8477.