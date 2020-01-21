Police charge 3 boys after 15-year-old fatally shot during sister’s drug deal

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Two 14-year-olds and a 17-year-old are facing criminal charges in connection to the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old who’d gone with his older sister to sell drugs at an apartment complex in December.

Kokomo police said Dalton W. Fisher died in the shooting about 10:40 p.m. Dec. 8 in the 2100 block of Mark Lane. That’s at Lincolnwood Apartments southeast of State Road 931 and East Lincoln Road.

Dalton and his sister, Kyli L. Fisher, had traveled to Lincolnwood Apartments to allegedly sell marijuana, police said. At the apartments, two males got into Fisher’s vehicle and an altercation involving gunfire happened. Kyli Fisher, who was 22 years old when the incident happened, faces charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury, dealing marijuana and carrying a handgun without a license. She has been released from jail on bond while awaiting a jury trial on April 9.

Three boys are facing felony charges, although it was not immediately clear if the three were being charged in juvenile court or could be waived into adult court. A news release from Kokomo Police Department only listed charges and did not identify the boys.

One of the 14-year-olds was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery resulting in bodily injury.

The other 14-year-old and the 17-year-old each face a charge of attempted robbery resulting in bodily injury.

The news release did not indicate whether the boys have been jailed, and Indiana law restricts information released on juveniles not charged as adults.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call Detective Erik Fogg (765) 456-7369, the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017 or Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 800-262-8477.