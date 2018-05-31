Police chase crash at nursing home prompts policy questions

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Neighbors are speaking out after IMPD used a pit maneuver during a chase, causing the driver to lose control and crash in a busy area.

It happened Wednesday morning near 33rd Street and Sherman Drive on the city’s east side. No bystanders were injured; however, people in the area want Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department to rethink how officers handle chases.

Staff at the B and B Christian Health Care Center in the neighborhood are tasked with keeping their 30 residents safe, which includes anything from record-keeping to nutrition. But car crashes are out of their hands.

“We just barely missed our building by 15 feet. We have residents. We have workers right in this area right here. We actually have people who come out and smoke sometimes in this back area,” said Carlos Darden, who owns the center.

Darden says most residents were eating when the driver of an SUV lost control on Sherman Drive. The vehicle slammed into a utility pole, continued through the facility’s yard, hitting a tree and smashing into a fence post before it eventually stopped. Darden said he wasn’t sure a pit maneuver, where police intentionally hit a fleeing vehicle, was the right thing to do in this situation.

“I question it. Was it really worth hitting that car and having it flip and almost hit a building? I think it was questionable,” he said.

According to police, the driver was leading them on a chase in a stolen vehicle. Police could not give additional details about the suspect.

“You have to really weigh: Is it worth risking lives of innocent people to catch these people? If it was a stolen car, I think there’s worse crimes,” said Darden.

IMPD would not make anyone available on Thursday to comment on this story, however, on the scene Wednesday, Public Information Officer Aaron Hamer talked about what officers consider when using a pit maneuver.

“The safety condition of the neighborhood, or it could be whether it’s a school zone. They try to consider all of those factors,” said Hamer.

“I understand you have to catch the criminals. But you also have to look out for the people in this area,” said Darden about the crash.

Police have not released the names of the two people involved in the crash but did say one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition and the other person in good condition.