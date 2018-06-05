Police chase ends in crash downtown

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One man is in custody after leading officers on a brief chase early Tuesday morning.

The pursuit began when an officer noticed a stolen truck and attempted a traffic stop in the area of Rural and Michigan Street.

The chase ended in the area of Meridian and Washington when officers called off the chase, roughly 12 miles after it began. The suspect then crashed on his own.

News 8’s Kevin Ratermann observed the chase from the I-70 north split as it went into downtown.

The suspect was mildly injured. No other injuries have been reported.