Police chase ends with 3 of 4 people in custody

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Three people were taken into custody this morning after a chase on the city’s southeast side.

Police said an officer tried to stop a green sport-utility vehicle on English Avenue, but the driver wouldn’t stop.

The officer chased the driver through neighborhoods until it finally stopped in an alley between Denny Street and Chester Avenue.

Police say during the chase, someone might have thrown drugs out of the window.

Three of the four people in the SUV were caught. There was no word from police on what charges if any the people might be facing.See

No one was hurt.