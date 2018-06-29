Police chase ends with 3 of 4 people in custody

News

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Three people were taken into custody this morning after a chase on the city’s southeast side.

Police said an officer tried to stop a green sport-utility vehicle on English Avenue, but the driver wouldn’t stop.

The officer chased the driver through neighborhoods until it finally stopped in an alley between Denny Street and Chester Avenue.

Police say during the chase, someone might have thrown drugs out of the window. 

Three of the four people in the SUV were caught. There was no word from police on what charges if any the people might be facing.See 

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: