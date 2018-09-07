Police chase follows hit-and-run; man arrested

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A man is facing several charges after reportedly being in a hit-and-run crash before leading police on a high-speed chase.

Police in Columbus said they tried about 8:45 p.m. Thursday to pull over 36-year-old Dustan Phares of Columbus. He was driving a car that matched a description of a suspect car in a hit-and-run just a few minutes earlier at 10th Street and National Road.

Police said Phares did not stop and kept driving, reaching speeds of more than 100 mph.

He eventually crashed the car, a black Chevrolet Camaro, and ran.

Police found him in a nearby field. He reportedly showed signs of being drunk.

Phares faces an OWI charge, resisting law enforcement charges and more.