Police chase follows hit-and-run; man arrested

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A man is facing several charges after reportedly being in a hit-and-run crash before leading police on a high-speed chase.

Police in Columbus said they tried about 8:45 p.m. Thursday to pull over 36-year-old Dustan Phares of Columbus. He was driving a car that matched a description of a suspect car in a hit-and-run just a few minutes earlier at 10th Street and National Road. 

Police said Phares did not stop and kept driving, reaching speeds of more than 100 mph. 

He eventually crashed the car, a black Chevrolet Camaro, and ran. 

Police found him in a nearby field. He reportedly showed signs of being drunk. 

Phares faces an OWI charge, resisting law enforcement charges and more.

