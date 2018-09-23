Police: Deputy fired on allegedly drunk, disorderly person

WAYNETOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A Montgomery County sheriff’s deputy shot and wounded an allegedly drunk and disorderly person early Sunday, Indiana State Police said.

State police detectives were asked by the sheriff’s department to investigate the shooting shortly before 2:30 p.m. at a home in Waynetown, a town of nearly 1,000 people about 45 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

“Officers arrived to find a subject that appeared intoxicated and belligerent,” said a news release issued Sunday afternoon by state police. “Family members and friends left on their own accord or had been removed by officers to ensure their safety. As officers were preparing to leave the scene, the male subject came out of the residence with a weapon and allegedly pointed it in the direction of bystanders and officers. Responding to the aggression, a shot was fired by an officer striking the subject.”

The person, described only as male with what appeared to be serious injuries, was taken to Franciscan Health Crawfordsville before being transferred by medical helicopter to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. No one else was hurt.

Police said they will not yet release the name of the male. The investigation was continuing.

State police said they would provide no additional information on the case, but directed questions to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.