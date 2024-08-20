Suspect held by police after ‘domestic-related’ shooting on Indy’s north side

IMPD officers held one person for questioning after a shooting at an apartment complex on the city's north side. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was critically injured and a suspect was being held by police after a Tuesday morning shooting on the city’s north side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a person shot at an apartment complex in the 9200 block of Ascot Circle, near I-465 and Ditch Road, around 7 a.m.

Officers arrived and found a person who had been shot. IMPD says the victim was transported to a local hospital in “critical, but stable, condition.”

Police believe the shooting was a “domestic-related incident” and no one else was involved.

IMPD says a gun was found at the scene. Several people were also held for questioning.

“All but one individual detained on scene have been released. A suspect was located and detained on scene and transported to the aggravated assault office,” IMPD Public Information Officer Tommy Thompson said in a release.

Upon consultation with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, the suspect will be arrested and taken to jail.

IMPD did not provide the names of anyone involved and it’s not clear what led to the shooting.

No other information was immediately available.