Police donate bikes to community repair shop

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police made a special delivery on Friday to help people get around the city.

The department donated 37 used bikes to Broadway United Methodist Church.

The bikes will be refurbished to be used by people without other means of transportation

Young community members run the shop that will refurbish the bikes, giving them an opportunity to learn valuable life skills.

“They were already kind of hanging out. They already knew how to fix bikes. They knew how to do tricks on bikes — it was really just us, as a community, being like ‘OK, that’s what they’re doing. How do we invest and allow them to flourish?'” said Jamahl Crouch with the church.

The bikes donated by IMPD were from the property room and were scheduled to be destroyed as unclaimed property.