Shooting suspect hospitalized, 3 officers hurt in police standoff

LYNN, Ind. (WISH) — A 44-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds in a home after an hourslong standoff Friday, police said.

The standoff began around 3 p.m. A special weapons and tactics team found John Resetar downstairs in the home sometime after 8 p.m. He was unconscious and suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital.

State police on Saturday said Resetar remains at the hospital in critical condition.

A Randolph County Sheriff’s Department deputy, the town marshal and a town deputy marshal went about 3 p.m. Friday to the 800 block of West Church Street in Lynn for a domestic altercation.

“As officers arrived at the home and stood outside speaking to the man’s wife, they were fired on by a man inside the home with rifle,” Indiana State Police said in a news release issued about 10 p.m. Friday.

Police quickly retreated, and one officer was hit with rounds of shrapnel from one of the high-powered rifle’s shots.

As officers from other agencies arrived at the scene, the man continued to fire at the officers and their vehicles, and the officers returned fire. The man stopped shooting about 4:15 p.m. Two additional officers were hit by shrapnel during the standoff.

All of the injuries to police officers were described as minor. The wife was not injured. State police Sgt. John Bowling said no one else was in the home and did not know if the man and his wife have children.

None of the officers were identified. One officer injured was from the Lynn Police Department, Bowling said. State police on Saturday said the other injured officers were from the Farmland Police Department and the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department.

A robot was used to look into the house, Bowling said.

The home is west of Lynn’s downtown. Randolph County Homeland Security and Emergency Management, and the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department had warned people on Facebook to avoid the area and stay indoors.

U.S. 36 was closed between U.S. 27 and Randolph County Road South 100 East during the standoff.

Lynn is a town of more than 1,000 people about 50 miles north-northeast of Indianapolis.

Police have blocked off roads near Lynn, Indiana, on Dec. 20, 2019, for an active-shooter situation. (WISH Photo/Dan Klein)

Police have blocked off roads near Lynn, Indiana, on Dec. 20, 2019, for an active-shooter situation. (WISH Photo/Dan Klein)

Police have blocked off roads near Lynn, Indiana, on Dec. 20, 2019, for an active-shooter situation. (WISH Photo/Dan Klein)