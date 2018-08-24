Police find 2 raccoons eating from a pan, drugs in Indiana home

RIVERTON, Ind. (WTWO) – Two people were in the Sullivan County Jail on Thursday night after what started as a complaint about wildlife in a house but turned into a drug bust.

On Tuesday, Indiana conservation officers were investigating a residence in the 8200 block of West Parke Street, Merom, on a complaint of harboring wild animals inside the home. Officials said the homeowner has been issued previous warnings regarding the animals and that there were reports of potential drug use in the presence of children inside the home.

Upon arrival, officers met with the property owner, 33-year-old Shalee Carlock, and 59-year-old Charles Scott Jr. inside the home. Officials said the officers found two raccoons eating from a pan on the kitchen floor and several drug paraphernalia items in plain sight.

With suspicions of more drug violations, a search warrant was issued by the Sullivan Superior Court. Authorities from the Indiana Department of Child Services were also called out to the home.

Upon further investigation of the residence, police found more drug paraphernalia items and approximately 12 grams of meth.

Carlock and Scott Jr. were taken into custody and transported to the Sullivan County Jail. The sheriff said each will face felony charges of possession of meth and drug paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance with children under the age of 18.

The children at the residence were released to the care of the Indiana Department of Child Services.

Conservation officers transported the raccoons to an animal rehabilitation center.

Riverton, an unincorporated community along the Wabash River, is about 80 miles southwest of Indianapolis.