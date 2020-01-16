Police: Former Franklin College president thought he was meeting teen for sex

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — The former president of Franklin College arrested on child sex crimes thought he was meeting up with a teenage boy for sex. Instead, it was undercover officers.

That’s according to court documents released Wednesday in Door County, Wisconsin.

Many of the details in these 14 pages are too explicit for television.

But police in Sturgeon Bay said just seven hours after the first exchange of messages, Thomas Minar was ready to show up for sex with someone he thought was a 15-year-old boy.

The criminal complaint reveals it started last Jan. 6 when someone who police say was Minar, using the profile Top4yngr4fun, contacted another person on Grindr, a social media app often used by gay males to meet others. But Minar was actually contacting police.

The fake alias listed the age as 19 years old. Minar, who is 56 years old, continued chatting even after the supposed teen said he was 15.

Police said Minar asked about the teen’s first sexual experience and if he wore boxers or briefs. When he found out it was 14 and briefs, he said “sexy,” then asked which brand.

For Luke Milner, a freshman at Franklin College, it’s a shock.

“I didn’t expect him to be this kind of person, especially him being the president of the college, I wouldn’t expect that,” said Milner. “It saddens me, it horrifies me, just hearing these notes. I didn’t expect him to be that kind of person.”

Police said Minar sent five photos of himself wearing only underwear.

When they asked him if he liked younger men, he said he did. “Seeing them. Watching them. Thinking about them.”

He then asked if the teen was hairy and when the officer responded he didn’t have much, Minar responded “That’s so hot…I want to see that mmmmmmm.”

They made arrangements to meet at the McDonald’s parking lot in Sturgeon Bay.

Minar claimed he was not looking for sexual things and said he was a “distinguished person” who works in higher education.

He said young gay people need resources and “non-sexual affirmations and mentorships and role models.” He claimed it was a fantasy chat, but then admitted he was attracted to young males.

“There’s a lot of people out there acting just like that,” said Milner. “I’m glad police are doing something about it. I respect them for that.”

As we reported Monday, Minar faces three charges: child enticement, using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime and exposing a child to harmful material.

The computer use charge is the most serious felony with up to 40 years in prison if convicted.

Kerry Prather has been named as acting president at Franklin College.