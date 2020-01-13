Home/Business, Latest News, National, News/Police: General Motors employees caught racing in Corvettes

News

Police: General Motors employees caught racing in Corvettes

by: Associated Press
Posted:

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Two General Motors employees driving new 2020 Corvette Stingrays apparently had a need for speed.

The pair were clocked going about 100 mph (160 kph) on a public road in Bowling Green, news outlets reported citing Kentucky State Police. The speed limit was 45 mph (72 kph).

Alexander Thim, 27, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, and Mark Derkatz, 30, of Windsor, Ontario, were pulled over Wednesday night. Police said Thim reached speeds up to 120 mph (193 kph), news outlets reported.

The drivers told police they had been at a pool hall earlier in the night, according to the arrest citation. Police said a breath test detected the odor of alcohol but the drivers weren’t cited for driving under the influence, news outlets reported.

A third driver was also behind the wheel of a Corvette but police said that person didn’t participate in the race.

GM has an assembly plant in Bowling Green. The company said in a statement that it is aware of the incident involving its “test vehicles” and is investigating.

Thim and Derkatz were charged with racing a motor vehicle on a public highway, reckless driving and speeding. Both were booked in jail and then released on a $1,000 bond. They’re scheduled for a court hearing in February.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Around the Web

Ads by Revcontent

MORE NEWS STORIES

Human trafficking impacts Hoosiers

by: Sierra HigniteSierra Hignite /

I

To someone who is not familiar with the signs of human trafficking, a victim could be mistaken for a prostitute or a runaway.
Read the Full Article

IMPD moving more officers into beats to lower crime rate

by: Richard EssexRichard Essex /

I

The tenth homicide of the year occurred on the northwest side of town in the 5900 block of Bastille Lane.
Read the Full Article

Colts player forms friendship with 9-year-old battling cancer for 2nd time

by: Randall NewsomeRandall Newsome /

I

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Mason Garvey is facing a battle […]
Read the Full Article

MORE STORIES

Human trafficking impacts Hoosiers

Top Video /

IMPD moving more officers into beats to lower crime rate

News /

Colts player forms friendship with 9-year-old battling cancer for 2nd time

News /

Trump cheered loudly at college football title game

Politics /


 


LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.