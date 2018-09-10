Police ID man killed in west side robbery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police on Monday identified a man killed in a robbery on the city’s west side.

Tony Currie, 44, was found by officers with an apparent gunshot wound inside a residence at the Abney Lake Apartments on Saturday afternoon.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 3400 block of Leatherbury Lane, south of 38th Street between Guion Road and West Kessler Boulevard North Drive, around 4:22 p.m. Saturday after a caller expressed concern about a resident there.

That’s where officers found Currie.

According to a monthly homicide report provided by police, the motive in this incident was robbery.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is encouraged to contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).