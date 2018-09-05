Police: IMPD officer pointed gun at family member in Burger King parking lot

HENDERSON, Ky. (WISH) — An officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is facing charges after an argument with a family member in Kentucky.

Units were originally dispatched to a fight in the 2200 block of US 41 North at 5:10 p.m. on August 31.

Upon arrival, 39-year-old Jeremy Fuesler stated that he got into an argument with a family member before it turned physical. Fuesler stated the family member then attempted to get into Fuesler’s vehicle, causing Fuesler to push him away and aim a pistol at them.

A witness to the scene told officials that Fuesler pointed the weapon at the victim and made threats at them.

The victim suffered minor injuries in the altercation.

Fuesler faces charges of wanton endangerment and domestic assault.