News

Police in Alabama searching for ‘Tighty Whitie Bandit’

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) — The Spanish Fort Police Department released video of the “Tighty Whitie Bandit”. According to police, the video shows a man with underwear on his head pulling vehicle door handles attempting to enter the vehicles.

The video from SFPD is from the Stone Brook subdivision off Jimmy Faulkner Drive.

Wednesday night SFPD took a delayed report where a gun was taken from a vehicle Monday night/Tuesday morning in the Stone Brook neighborhood.

As part of the Fort Knocks Initiative, SFPD will be in Stone Brook Friday canvassing the area for video and witnesses, as well as reminding residents to keep their vehicles locked.

Anyone who has any video or information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call Spanish Fort PD at 626-4914.