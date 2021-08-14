News

Police: Indiana man test-driving SUV with salesman rear-ends semi

A Hobart dealership salesman called 911 about 4:30 p.m. Aug. 11, 2021, from inside a Kia on Interstate 80 and reported he was being held against his will by the driver who refused to let him out. (Photo Provided/Indiana State Police)

HOBART, Ind. (AP/WISH) — A man is accused of driving more than 100 mph while test-driving an SUV — with a salesman next to him — before slamming into a semitrailer on a northwestern Indiana highway.

State police say LeDarien Devontae Deshon Gregory, 29, of Hammond, was preliminarily charged Friday with kidnapping, auto theft, identity deception and operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license. Online court records show a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The salesman from Bosco Family Motors in Hobart called 911 about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday from inside the 2009 Kia Borrego on Interstate 80 and reported he was being held against his will by the driver who refused to let him out.

While the salesman was on the 911 call, the SUV rear-ended the semitrailer and caught fire. Other motorists stopped and pulled the Gregory and the salesman, who was not named by state police, from the burning car.

Gregory was eventually flown to Loyola University Hospital in Maywood, Illinois, for treatment of serious injuries. The salesman was treated at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary. The semitractor driver was not hurt.

Gregory was preliminarily charged with two counts of kidnapping, a count of auto theft, a count of identity deception, and a count of operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license. Online court records from Lake Superior Court, Criminal Division 1, did not show a hearing set for Gregory and did not list an attorney for him.

Online court records say Gregory’s bail was set at $55,000.