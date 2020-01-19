News

Police: Intoxicated man falls off moped, strikes firefighter in face

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Police say an intoxicated moped rider was arrested after he struck a female firefighter in the face Friday night.

Indiana State Police, Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and Scott Township Fire Department responded to the parking lot of Gardos Italian Oven Restaurant located at 13220 Darmstadt Road on Evansville’s north side after a 911 call that said a man fell off a moped and was injured. The incident happened just before 7 p.m.

The moped driver, Matthew Mattingly, 31, was intoxicated and unable to submit to a field sobriety test, according to Indiana State Police.

Scott Township firefighters were checking Mattingly for injuries when he struck the firefighter in the face.

Police said Mattingly resisted arrest and made threats toward officers.

He was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail where he is currently being held on bond.

