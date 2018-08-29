Police investigate 4th armed robbery in south Broad Ripple in 2 weeks

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man walking down an alley in south Broad Ripple near East 52nd Street and Ralston Avenue was approached Thursday by an armed gunman demanding money.

The suspect shot the victim shortly before 3:30 p.m. The suspect then ran off down the north side alley.

Neighbors called the police, and crews rushed the victim to the hospital. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to his ankle. He is expected to survive his injures.

Wednesday’s shooting marked a disturbing trend in south Broad Ripple. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating three previous armed robberies in a span of a couple of weeks. In all four cases police have no suspects.

The robberies happened at these locations:

East 52nd Street and Winthrop Avenue.

Broad Ripple Avenue (East 62nd Street) and Rosslyn Avenue.

East 54th Street and North College Avenue.

Investigators haven’t determined if the robberies are connected.

“As a server in this area it makes me a little bit nervous, I’m glad most of my co-workers know about this. We are going out in groups and not walking out to our cars alone at night,” said Joise Juvinal, who lives in south Broad Ripple.

News 8 spoke with a neighbor who told police he saw a man running from Thursday’s armed robbery; however, he had no clue someone had been shot.

“I didn’t know about that until I talked to the police officer. I will keep my protection a little closer,” Rick Cunningham said.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.