Police investigate body found in White River on north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Police were investigating a body found Wednesday afternoon in the White River on the city’s north side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medics were sent about to the 1100 block of East 42nd Street around 4:30 p.m. on reports of a person found dead on arrival and a drowning. The address is along the White River near 42nd Street and North Michigan Road.

The body was found floating face-down about 200 yards east of the Michigan Road bridge over the river.

Police said a kayaker found the body. IFD helped boat homicide detectives to the scene before bringing the body to shore.

There is no word on the victim’s age, race or gender.

Officials say at first there was some confusion about what the kayaker had found in the water.

IFD said crews misplaced a mannequin during water team training a few days ago. Initially crews believed this could be that missing mannequin, but after examination it was determined to be a person.

Traffic was restricted in the area.