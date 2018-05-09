Police investigate east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are at the scene of a shooting on the city’s east side.

Officers were called to the intersection of 38th Street and Keystone Avenue on a report of a person shot around 9:44 p.m. Tuesday.

Officer Jim Gillespie with IMPD confirmed there was a person shot at that location.

When crews from WISH-TV arrived at the scene, police had responded to the Clark gas station at 38th Street and Meadows Drive.

A representative from the Ten Point Coalition said a male was taken to the hospital and was stable, but no condition was available.

Witnesses said the incident appeared to have started at the Taco Bell just west of the gas station; several police cars were seen there.

Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a fatal shooting in the 1100 block of Tecumseh Street, near 10th and Rural streets.

About a mile away from that fatal shooting, two men were injured hours earlier. A 53-year-old man was critically injured after being shot on his front porch around 1 a.m., while a 50-year-old man was shot a few blocks away an hour and a half later. His condition was not available.