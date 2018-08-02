Police investigate fatal shooting at Richmond apartment complex

by: Staff Reports

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — Police are investigating following a fatal shooting at a Richmond apartment complex early Thursday.

It happened just before 2 a.m. when police responded to a shooting at the Genesis Apartments located in the 1000 block of South 23rd Street. 

Upon arrival, investigators discovered 27-year-old Jason Lewis dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

The suspect in the shooting is believed to be a black male, standing 6 feet tall with a thin build. He was described as wearing black shorts and a red shirt at the time of the shooting. 

If you have any information on the case, you are urged to call the Richmond Police Department at 765-983-7247.

