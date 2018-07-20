Police investigate fatal shooting on southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting southeast of the interchange of interstates 465 and 74 on the city’s southeast side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 7200 block of Southeastern Avenue, in a residential area, around 3:30 p.m. Friday on a report of a person shot.

Officer Michael Hewitt with IMPD Public Affairs confirmed the victim in the shooting had died but did not provide additional details about the incident.

Police at the scene later confirmed that the incident was self-inflicted.