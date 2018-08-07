Police investigate murder-suicide in Plainfield apartment

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) – Plainfield police are investigating what happened to two people found dead inside an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.

The deaths involved a firearm, police said.

Police said the investigation began about 3:15 p.m. when the bodies were found at the Double Creek Flats apartment homes in the 300 block of Double Creek Drive, which is off U.S. 40 near South Raceway Road. A judge issued a search warrant so police could search the apartment.

Double Creek Flats is described by people who live there as a quiet, family-friendly and pet-friendly complex. People stopped to look on to a scene atypical for the complex: yellow caution tape.

“I hope that this isn’t a sign we’re going to have problems,” said Beth Blevins, who was walking her dog when she found out what happened.

As people waited around, they wondered if this gated community they once felt safe at remains just that.

“You think that you have a level of security perhaps you don’t,” Blevins said.

Some waited around more anxious than others.

“I want to know what really happened there because I don’t feel comfortable in this neighborhood,” said Santos Perez, who has lived at the complex for about two years.

Police searched for answers inside that apartment on the third floor of Double Creek Flats where the bodies were found. That’s when the investigation led police to believe it was a murder-suicide.

Police said it is unclear who shot whom but they believe the pair lived at the apartment complex.

Police said they know this community is safe but understand the residents’ fear.

“You keep safe, you keep watch over your neighbors, that you keep all your items in your residence locked up. I know this is a secure complex area but you can’t let your guard down either,” said Plainfield Police Deputy Chief Jill Lees.