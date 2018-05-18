Police investigate near-northeast side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man around 9:30 Friday morning in the 3000 block of North Colorado Avenue.

Officers blocked off Colorado and laid out more than 30 evidence markers, several next to shell casings, as they combed the area and tried to gather suspect information.

“Like two minutes after I woke up, I heard gunshots,” said Kameron Ellis, who lives near the crime scene. “Went outside and I saw the body down there.”

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said they do not believe the shooting was random and confirmed it was the 48th criminal homicide so far this year.

“I think it’s frustrating that it happens any time of the day,” Sgt. Shane Foley with IMPD said. “Any time a person is shot, the victim of a crime, it’s devastating for the family, the community, all of us.”

The shooting happened in the same neighborhood where, last year, someone shot and killed 31-year-old Brandon Thomas. In 2016, police found two men in theirs 20s dead in an alley in the same neighborhood.

Ali Baxter said he’s lived in the neighborhood for about 40 years. He did his gardening Friday with police lights flashing next to him.

“They need to stop this killing,” he said. “One thing, they need to start loving one another. You love one another, you don’t do this.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers with an anonymous tip at 317-262-8477.